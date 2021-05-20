Piers Morgan: BBC has 'blood on its hands' over Princess Diana Panorama interview

Princess Diana's candid 1995 interview with BBC Panorama laid bare years of scandals and infidelities in the royal family. Video / BBC

Not one to be silent about the royals, Piers Morgan has unleashed on the BBC after an inquiry into the infamous Panorama interview.

The inquiry found the BBC used "deceitful" behaviour to land the bombshell interview with the late Princess Diana, who was interviewed at the time by journalist Martin Bashir. The broadcaster has since issued an apology.

The 1995 interview was watched by more than 20 million people, and Diana was incredibly open during the televised conversation. She said "there were three of us in this marriage", between herself and Prince Charles, referring to his future wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Morgan declared the BBC has "blood on its hands".

The former Good Morning Britain host did not hold back when he reacted to the inquiry on Twitter.

Princess Diana during the interview for the BBC's panorama programme with Martin Bashir. Photo / BBC

"Tonight's Panorama was shocking – but mainly because it's taken the BBC 25 years to finally tell the truth about the Bashir/Diana scandal," Morgan wrote.

"They have blood on their hands because that interview propelled Diana on a path to her death," he added.

"A shocking, criminal abuse of public money."

BBC admitted the process for securing the interview was flawed after the conclusion of the investigation by Lord Dyson.

The BBC chairman's statement read: "Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.

"We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings."

The BBC said it has now written to "a number of people", including Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Diana's brother Charles Spencer, who were involved in or linked to the events which took place in 1995, to apologise directly.

Bashir has also issued an apology, saying it was a "stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret" but believes Diana still would have done the interview and stood by the evidence.

- Additional reporting AP