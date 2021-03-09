Photo shows depth of Piers Morgan's obsession with Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has departed Good Morning Britain after his on-air row with a colleague over his public attacks on Meghan Markle.

Morgan was certainly a prolific Meghan critic – on his high-profile morning TV gig, regularly on social media, and also in his other role as a Daily Mail columnist.

Screenshots circulating on Twitter today show just how many column inches Morgan has filled in recent years with scathing attacks on Meghan and Harry.

When you actually look at the sheer number of articles Piers Morgan has written about Meghan Markle, not to mention the malevolence and absolute venom behind them, it is crystal-clear that the man is deranged.

In case you don't have a magnifying glass handy, here's a brief sample of the headlines above:

"Harry and Meghan are grasping, selfish, deluded Royal Hustlers."

"Harry and Meghan should stop behaving like whiny spoiled brats."

"Harry and Meghan are the world's most tone-deaf, hypocritical, narcissistic, deluded, whiny brats."

"Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress."

Morgan freely admits this vendetta began when Meghan "ghosted" him after they'd previously chatted on social media and met each other just before she started dating Harry.

As Lisa Wilkinson puts it:

This from Piers Morgan.



Years of abuse, right up to and including the day Meghan tells the world that ongoing abuse has made her suicidal.



It’s what happens when a strong woman rejects a powerful man.



For the record, Meghan has never responded to any of it.#MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/BUTve1kMAQ — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) March 9, 2021

In a statement this morning (NZT), ITV said that following discussions, Morgan had decided now was the time to leave Good Morning Britain. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Morgan stormed off the set of the show yesterday ahead of his interview with Thomas Markle, after a presenter condemned his treatment of Harry and Meghan.

The tension in the studio was palpable between Morgan – a frequent critic of Meghan in particular – and co-presenter Alex Beresford.

"I watched the programme yesterday and yes they had some great press around the wedding, but what press is going to trash someone's special day?" Beresford said.

"There was bad press around the engagement, before the engagement and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging – quite clearly, to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry – and I hear Piers say that William has gone through the same thing, but do you know what, siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly.

"And that's clearly what's happened to Harry in this situation. He walked behind his mother's coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe. That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life. So I think that we all need to take a step back."

Speaking directly to Morgan, Beresford said he "understands" that Morgan doesn't like Meghan, telling him "you've made it so clear a number of times on this programme, a number of times".

"And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, yet you continue to trash her."

Morgan got up and left his chair, saying he was "done with this" before storming out of the studio.