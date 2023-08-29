Phillip Schofield is said to have been approached by 'several book publishers'. Photo / BBC

The disgraced former host of UK show This Morning Phillip Schofield is reportedly planning to release his own tell-all memoir.

Schofield is said to have been approached by “several book publishers” to tell his version of events at the broadcaster after his affair with a younger staffer was revealed, reports the Daily Mail.

A source told The Mirror that Hodder & Stoughton is among the publishers who have been in contact with him about “a new memoir, in which he talks more fully about This Morning, Holly, and how his career at ITV imploded”.

“He made it clear in the conversation that he would like the chance to tell his story in full, and in some ways to draw a line under what has happened, but that he would not do so without the approval of his family,” the source added.

“Stephanie and the girls have been his lifeline all this time, while he’s been going through hell in private. So any further discussions are on hold until he has spoken to them, and they are happy with him going ahead.”

In the meantime, other sources say those close to Schofield are urging him to settle into a more “fulfilling life” off-camera.

“Phillip has been very, very down recently. He doesn’t know how he is going to work again,” one friend told MailOnline.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby previously hosted This Morning together. Photo / AP

“He is pretty sure that he is done. He keeps saying he will never work again. It’s devastating for him to realise but he also knows that there is not a lot he can do about it.

“He doesn’t know who will take him, he knows there is no way back to ITV or the BBC.”

It comes amid reports that the former TV host has hired wealth management accountants to salvage his finances after his admission that his on-screen career is over.

Companies House records show that Schofield’s finances will now be managed by London firm Sedulo, which helps high net worth clients develop their wealth and could help preserve the fortune he made during his TV career.

Schofield admitted in an interview that he had “lost everything” when his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger colleague was exposed. He resigned from This Morning after admitting he had lied to his co-host Holly Willoughby, ITV and his talent agency YMU.

He was promptly dropped by YMU, which shared in a statement that “honesty and integrity are core values” for the company and that “talent management is a relationship built entirely on trust”.

YMU previously managed Schofield’s business affairs, helping him make a huge fortune.

His real estate firm, Fistral Properties Ltd, will now likely become his main source of income, according to The Mirror.

It’s also been rumoured that Schofield is “in talks with senior TalkTV bosses about a role on the channel” with his friend Vanessa Feltz, with whom he was photographed having dinner earlier this month.



