Phillip Schofield resigned from his role on ITV's This Morning following a scandal that rocked the entertainment world. Photo / Getty Images

There has been a major update since Phillip Schofield sensationally resigned from This Morning in a scandal that rocked the entertainment world.

In May, the 61-year-old announced he was leaving the ITV show after rumours of a feud between him and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, however, it was revealed soon after that the real reason was that he had an affair with a “much younger employee” Now, reports claim an investigation into the situation has begun.

The Sun reported this morning that an investigation conducted by ITV is scheduled to take 12 weeks to complete and will see interviews with Schofield, his former lover - who has not yet been named and is only identifiable as Person X - as well as Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermont O’Leary.

The findings will be filled into a report however sources have revealed to the news outlet that it is unlikely the report will be published before the UK winter - New Zealand summer.

Phillip Schofield has already given his first interview since news of his affair broke. Photo / BBC

The source said, “The inquiry will speak to all those involved. It will focus on what happened before and after he was first given work experience on the set of This Morning. And it will also seek to establish who knew what and when.

“As well as speaking to current staff it will also invite former employees to come forward with information.”

The Sun has reported the investigation will be led by lawyer Jane Mulcahy and will likely see statements presented by production staff as well as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Dr Ranj Singh.

ITV boss, Carolyn McCall ordered the investigation after Schofield revealed he had lied in order to cover up his affair. She said in a statement the relationship was “deeply inappropriate” and despite being told a rumour about the relationship in 2019, a formal investigation was never launched.

She claimed Schofield and Person X had previously been questioned about the affair but “categorically denied” its existence. Person X was also reportedly asked a total of 12 times - twice with a human resources staff member present - and was asked if he was being pressured to stay silent.

McCall said, “I want to be clear it was Phillip putting him under pressure - not ITV putting him under pressure.” Adding, “They are two quite different things.”

Schofield revealed the affair in May following news he would be stepping down from his hosting duties on the popular morning show.

Co-host's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were once close friends. Photo / ITV

In a statement issued on social media, the 61-year-old said the relationship was “unwise” but stressed it was “not illegal”. He also said he was “deeply sorry” for having lied to his wife and to ITV about his relationship with a young man.

The statement sparked theories over how old the young man was, with Mail on Sunday alleging yesterday that the two met after the veteran TV presenter gave a talk at a theatre school, placing the boy at 15 years old and Schofield in his 40s.

However, the affair reportedly did not begin until the boy was older and of legal age. It followed Schofield’s teary on-air confession in February 2020 - after 27 years of marriage to his wife - that he is gay.

There were many aftershocks following the confession, including news Schofield had been dropped by his management team of 35 years, YMU Group.

In a statement issued by Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

Phillip Schofield seen leaving his home on May 18 in London after his resignation. Photo / Getty Imags

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisers we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Schofield’s confession also sparked a second statement from Willoughby who said it has “taken time” to process the news, she said it was “very hurtful” to discover Schofield lied to her when she first questioned him over reports of the affair.

She wrote: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”