Petition calls for James Corden to axe 'culturally offensive' segment on The Late Late Show

A viewer wants an apology from James Corden over his segment Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. Photo / Getty Images

TV star James Corden has been asked to axe a segment on The Late Late Show that is being called "racist" and "culturally offensive".

A 24-year-old from California posted a viral TikTok calling out Corden's Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment.

Stars including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, and Gordon Ramsay have participated in the segment. Several clips of the celebrities participating in the challenge have been viewed over 50 million times.

Kim Saira's video highlighted how Asian food is often the main joke, and played a snippet from the time Jimmy Kimmel appeared on the show.

"They're calling Asian food disgusting on live TV," Saira wrote in the TikTok's caption. She called it "racist AF".

"This is literally racist. This is so disrespectful wtf."

Saira told the Today Show after her video went viral, she received messages from people who wanted to help do something.

"I noticed that one of the foods that he presented to someone was balut (a fertilized duck egg that is boiled and eaten from the shell), and balut is like, very specific to Filipino culture," she told Today.

"I was just so confused and I feel like it was a moment of me just being like, 'Oh my gosh, like, this is my culture. I don't understand why he's making fun of it?'"

Saira started a petition on Change.org which has over 13,000 signatures, and wants the segment to be axed or have the food changed. The petition also called for an apology from Corden and for funds to be donated to organisations helping Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses.

"The foods that are presented are meant to be 'gross', as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead," the description for the petition reads.

"However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.

"At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air," Saira adds.

"In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," Saira wrote.

Corden and his talk show's network CBS are yet to respond to the petition.