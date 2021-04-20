Petition against Colton Underwood's Netflix series reaches over 25,000 signatures

A petition protesting Colton Underwood's appearance in an upcoming Netflix series has surpassed 27,000 signatures.
The US bachelor came out as gay in an interview for Good Morning America, and explained: "For me, I've run from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time.
"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. It's been a journey for sure."
But People Magazine reports his upcoming appearance in a Netflix programme has sparked a petition calling for the show to be cancelled. More than 27,000 people have signed the online petition on Change.org.
According to People, Underwood is set to appear in a show about his coming out journey for the streaming service. Netflix has not responded to the outlet's request for comment.
"Cassie [Randolph] is a victim of Colton's abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way," the petition read, referring to Underwood's choice for the final rose on his season of The Bachelor.
"Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behaviour."
Underwood and Randolph broke off their relationship in May 2020 - and Randolph filed a restraining order in response to his alleged stalking and harassment.
She accused Underwood of placing a tracking device on her car and texting her posing as an anonymous stalker. The couple later reached a private agreement.
The former NFL star confessed in his interview with Good Morning America: "I messed up, I made a lot of bad choices."
