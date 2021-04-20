Petition against Colton Underwood's Netflix series reaches over 25,000 signatures

'I'm gay': Former US Bachelor Colton Underwood reveals truth about his sexuality. Video / ABC

A petition protesting Colton Underwood's appearance in an upcoming Netflix series has surpassed 27,000 signatures.

The US bachelor came out as gay in an interview for Good Morning America, and explained: "For me, I've run from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time.

"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. It's been a journey for sure."

But People Magazine reports his upcoming appearance in a Netflix programme has sparked a petition calling for the show to be cancelled. More than 27,000 people have signed the online petition on Change.org.

US Bachelor Colton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America. Photo / AP

According to People, Underwood is set to appear in a show about his coming out journey for the streaming service. Netflix has not responded to the outlet's request for comment.

"Cassie [Randolph] is a victim of Colton's abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way," the petition read, referring to Underwood's choice for the final rose on his season of The Bachelor.

"Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behaviour."

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph pictured together in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Underwood and Randolph broke off their relationship in May 2020 - and Randolph filed a restraining order in response to his alleged stalking and harassment.

She accused Underwood of placing a tracking device on her car and texting her posing as an anonymous stalker. The couple later reached a private agreement.

The former NFL star confessed in his interview with Good Morning America: "I messed up, I made a lot of bad choices."

