The Kardashians returns for season 2. Video / Hulu

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are getting steamy.

Many fans were disappointed with the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians as the reality star's new romance with the SNL comedian was kept off-air but it looks like things are set to change in season two.

A one-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer of the second season was released earlier today and fans were excited to see Davidson made a – slightly R-rated, appearance.

At the end of the trailer, there is a moment where the Skims owner is heard propositioning her 28-year-old boyfriend with a hotel rendezvous after the Met Gala which was held in May. While holding the zip of her dress the mother of four quickly asked the comedian, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"

Standing beside a shocked Khloe Kardashian, the Suicide Squad actor hilariously dropped everything that was in his hands and ran after his reality star girlfriend.

The comedian quickly dropped everything he was holding. Photo / Hulu

The exchange was the first time the comedian has been seen on the show despite dating the reality star for the majority of the first season.

It comes after Page Six reported friends of the SNL funny guy were advising him not to partake in the reality show claiming it "decimates every man."

"His career has taken off. What does he need this for?" the source said. "It's a sure way to kill the relationship. Getting involved in the show decimates every man."

Pete Davidson quickly ran towards Kim Kardashian. Photo / Hulu

Meanwhile, a second source told the publication the original source was not telling the truth, insisting Davidson's inner circle was neither in favour nor opposed to the situation.

"He feels no pressure to be in the show," the insider said. "Neither do the people around him. If it happens that he's on the show, it happens."

Rumours started swirling about the couple last year after the reality star appeared on Saturday Night Live where she shared a kiss with Davidson.

They were soon spotted hanging out at an amusement park and holding hands before it was confirmed in November by a source close to the mum of four that they were casually dating.

The source told E! News at the time, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes." Since then the two have been seen together frequently and even took a trip to the Bahamas together at the start of the year.