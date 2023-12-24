Pete Davidson has reportedly caused concern among his co-stars after an alleged confrontation with a paparazzo. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson has allegedly caused concern among his co-stars after a confrontation with another man.

The Sun has reported the 30-year-old comedian and actor was reportedly “constrained” by his co-stars after allegedly attempting to confront a paparazzi photographer and later “trashed his trailer on a movie set”.

The star was filming the upcoming crime film Riff Raff when the alleged incident took place, with reports claiming he caught the photographer trying to take a photo of Davidson and his co-stars, Bill Murray and Ed Harris.

Davidson was reportedly “so furious” about the interaction that he tried to confront the photographer, resulting in his co-stars and members of production to “restrain him”.

Sources told the news outlet the Saturday Night Live alum then returned to his trailer where he “proceeded to trash it”.

“He’s a good guy and everyone likes him,” an insider said. “He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried.”

It comes just months after the star checked into rehab after struggling with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and PTSD.

Page Six reported at the time the A-lister was being treated at a Pennsylvania clinic where he has checked in before.

Davidson has struggled with his mental health since he lost his firefighter father when he was just 7, in the 9/11 attacks.

According to a close friend: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune-ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

According to previous reports, Davidson has been admitted to rehab on two other occasions, once in 2017 and again in 2019. He also sparked a wellness check by police in 2018 after discussing suicide online.

The star has been open about his battle with BPD, telling actress Glenn Close in an interview for Variety magazine:

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.

“Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

And in 2020, he revealed in an interview with US radio host Charlemagne tha God that his battle with depression is “constant”.

“I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”

