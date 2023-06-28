Pete Davidson has been to rehab before to deal with mental health issues, some sparked by the loss of his dad in the 9/11 attacks. Photo / AP

Pete Davidson has been to rehab before to deal with mental health issues, some sparked by the loss of his dad in the 9/11 attacks. Photo / AP

Comedian and TV star Pete Davidson has allegedly checked into rehab after struggling with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and PTSD.

According to Page Six the Saturday Night Live star and ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian is being treated at a Pennsylvania clinic where he has checked in before.

Davidson has struggled with his mental health ever since he lost his firefighter father when he was just 7-years-old in the 9/11 attacks.

According to a close friend: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune-ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

Davidson’s admission follows a string of negative press over recent misdemeanours including a public apology to the head of animal charity Peta for an expletive-riddled rant he left on her answer phone.

And earlier this month the comedian was charged with one count of reckless driving after crashing his car into a home in the upmarket Hollywood suburb of Beverly Hills. The house was so badly impacted by the crash it had to be demolished.

Pete Davidson's new girlfriend, actress Chase Sui, was also in the car when the comedian crashed. Photo / Getty Images

Not a stranger to rehab, Page Six alleges that a source close to the star said: “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

According to previous reports, Davidson has been admitted to rehab on two other occasions, once in 2017 and again in 2019. He also sparked a wellness check by police in 2018 after discussing suicide online.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for nine months. Photo / AP

The star has been open about his battle with BPD, telling actress Glenn Close in an interview for Variety magazine:

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.

“Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

And in 2020 he revealed in an interview with US radio host Charlemagne Tha God that his battle with depression is “constant”.

“I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.