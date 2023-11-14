Paddy Gower questions whether we still need the monarchy in 2023 in New Zealand. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

“How can this guy [King Charles] represent us when he barely knows us?”

That’s the question Patrick Gower tackles in his latest documentary, Patrick Gower: On The Royals, which screened on Three tonight.

Just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the word “republic” began cropping up in conversations and in online discourse around Aotearoa. And while some declared it was too soon to even bring up the idea, it’s by no means new.

New Zealand has a warm relationship with the Crown on the surface, but beneath it lies a complicated colonial history. And the affection most of us felt for the Queen for so many years has likely kept delaying the debate around whether it’s time to cut loose and become a republic with our own head of state.

From the beginning of the doco, it’s pretty clear what Gower’s position is.

And it’s no surprise that he struggles to get in contact with King Charles or his household, or indeed anyone who represents the royal family - any one of them sitting down for an interview or even replying to a letter would be against protocol.

Gower tries to get in touch with the King - and his representative in New Zealand, the Governor-General, to no avail. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

But it also illustrates the point he’s trying to make - why is this distant family that functions according to a set of seemingly archaic rules the symbolic head of our nation?

Instead, Gower has to content himself with joining the media pack at the gates of the London High Court, angling for a glimpse of Prince Harry and hoping to ask him what he thinks of New Zealand becoming a republic.

Watching him join the crowd of paparazzi photographers hoping for a front-page photo raises yet another question - why are we so obsessed with the royal family, to the point that the Sussexes cite the media attention and lack of privacy as part of the reason they chose to break away from the Crown?

Another interviewee, none other than GB News’ Dan Wootton, rubbishes this, telling Gower that the media and the royals have a “working relationship” and that Harry’s not-so-flattering portrayal of him in Spare proves he’s “paranoid”. (Gower notes the current allegations against Wellington-born Wootton, which presumably came out after filming).

Patrick Gower heads to London for his latest documentary. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

As controversial a figure as Wootton is, he’s right about one thing - interest in the royals hasn’t waned. If we become a republic, does coverage of their every move, from Harry’s latest bombshell claim to Kate’s newest hairstyle, suddenly become simply irrelevant to New Zealanders?

A group of Kiwi retirees interviewed by Gower don’t even want to consider it. Their connection to the royals is an emotional one - they wear their service medals with pride, fondly recall meeting the Queen and their grief when she died, and they blame Meghan Markle for “spoiling royalty”.

It emphasises Gower’s point that the biggest threat to the monarchy’s relevance in New Zealand was the Queen’s death, pointing to the emotional news coverage of her funeral last year.

Our connection to Charles isn’t as strong, however. The closest Gower gets to the King is chatting to aristocrat and royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell, who points out that while we may not have chosen Charles as king, he wasn’t exactly given a choice about it either.

“He’s born to represent,” she explains. “He has to get out of his bed every morning and represent us. You think it’s fun to get out of your bed and shake the hands of endless mayors and schoolchildren? It’s extremely boring.”

But perhaps the bigger question for New Zealanders is what becomes of our founding document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, if we cut ties with the royals - and it’s one Gower isn’t afraid to tackle.

Lawyer and Treaty specialist Natalie Coates (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi, Tūhoe, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) points out that practically speaking, New Zealand already operates like any other republic. But throwing out the Crown relationship could “pose bigger questions that make the conversation harder”, she says.

What does activist Tāme Iti (Tūhoe) think? His iwi, Tūhoe, never actually signed the Treaty - and Iti himself has been outspoken about the failings of the Crown - but now speaking to Gower from his art studio, he’s a little more philosophical about it.

Activist Tāme Iti says it's time for the royals to go. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

“No disrespect ... I think their time is over,” he says of the royals, adding, “They’ve got their own problems - the brothers don’t even talk to each other.

“They’re not in my heart, they’re not in my song. They have no meaning to me.”

It’s a sentiment Gower shares, concluding of King Charles, “How can this guy represent us when he barely knows us?”

The documentary closes just as it began, by asking Kiwis a question. It’s an issue that might just be too complex to solve in 45 minutes, and one that New Zealand as a whole might not be ready to tackle - yet.

Patrick Gower: On The Royals is available to watch on ThreeNow.

