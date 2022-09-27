"They believe she wanted to be able to say 'Look how they failed to support me.'" a new book claims. Photo / AP

Did Meghan Markle ever want to be apart of the royal family? New claims are suggest the answer is no.

Valentine Low's bombshell new book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, has alleged the Duchess of Sussex was "obsessed" with a certain narrative. That narrative being one that contributed to the foundations of Megxit, the Sun has reported.

Low, a reporter for The Times has made many shocking claims in the book, including one that Meghan "forgot" how supportive the Palace was during her time as a working royal simply because she wanted to be rejected from the family.

"Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness.

"The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy." Low claimed in the book adding, "She wanted to be rejected because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one."

Low referred to a comment made during the Duke and Duchess's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year in which Meghan claimed she was turned away from palace HR when she felt suicidal.

The Times reporter said the move by HR was "inevitable" as the department is only responsible for employees of the Royal family, not members.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal family in 2020. Photo / AP

He went on to say the move was something cynics saw as a way of the former Suits star "laying a trail of evidence" that would later support her claim of being rejected from the family when she knew she never wanted to be a part of it.

"A succession of perfectly decent people, all of whom believed in Meghan and wanted to make it work, came to be so disillusioned that they began to suspect that even her most heartfelt pleas for help were part of a deliberate strategy that had one end in sight: her departure from the royal family." Low said.

"They believe she wanted to be able to say 'Look how they failed to support me.'"

Other claims alleged Harry used to send senior courtiers at the Palace "horrible emails" and was "just as dismissive" to staff as his wife.

The allegations are part of a slew of shocking revelations about the Duke of Sussex and his wife and name the Queen and Charles' private secretaries – Edward Young and Clive Alderton – as being among staff at the receiving end of the couple's disrespectful correspondence.

According to the Sun, Low's latest work also claims private secretary Sam Cohen, PR executive Sarah Latham and assistant press secretary Marnie Gaffney were a trio left gobsmacked by Harry and Meghan. And he alleges aides were so traumatised by the pair they began to call themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club".

The Sun reports that one of Low's sources says the problem was everyone in the palace "was too genteel and civil".

They said: "When someone decides not to be civil, they have no idea what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry."