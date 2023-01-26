Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson. Photo / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has defended Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen, claiming she doesn’t think he had “bad intention” when he allegedly exposed his genitals to the star on set.

“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the Baywatch actress wrote in a text message, responding to her Variety cover story that came out this week.

“Times have changed, though,” the text continued. “I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

In her book Love, Pamela - a memoir hitting bookshelves on January 31 - Anderson recounts the “uncomfortable” experience that happened on the Home Improvement set in 1991.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen on hit tv series Home Improvement. Photo / Getty Images

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

In a statement that Variety released last week, Allen vehemently denied flashing the actress.

“No, it never happened,” the Wild Hogs actor said. “I would never do such a thing.”

However, a blooper clip from Home Improvement resurfaced on Tuesday, showing Allen lifting up his kilt in his co-star Patricia Richardson’s direction - flashing her.

Richardson shed light on the matter, telling TMZ that Allen was “well-dressed” in the clip.

On Tuesday, a throwback clip of Allen and his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson went viral, in which the actor lifted his kilt in his TV wife’s direction. Photo / Supplied

“People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts”, she said.

Anderson’s memoir seems to be filled with a plethora of scandalous A-lister stories, including Jack Nicholson’s alleged threesome at the Playboy Mansion and her and Tommy Lee’s ”difficult” divorce in 1998.







