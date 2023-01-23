Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson. Photo / Getty Images

The actor Tim Allen has denied flashing Pamela Anderson on the set of popular US TV show Home Improvement in 1991.

Anderson, now 55, claims Allen, now 69, exposed his genitals to her in a hallway while filming the show. At the time, she was 23 and he was 37.

Allen vehemently denies the allegation, which he told Variety “never happened”.

“I would never do such a thing.”

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen on hit TV series Home Improvement. Photo / Getty Images

In an excerpt from her memoir, Love, Pamela, former Playboy model Anderson says she bumped into Allen on set.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Home Improvement was one of Anderson’s early acting credits, where she played the role of Lisa the Tool Girl in the top-rated TV series.

Pamela Anderson on the TV series Baywatch, in 1992. Photo / Getty Images)

She appeared in the first two seasons before leaving to focus on Baywatch, which became a worldwide sensation.

The book, which is set to be released on January 31, details Anderson’s journey from a small-town girl from Vancouver Island to one of the most recognisable women in the world.

Love, Pamela also covers Anderson’s thoughts on the hit series Pam and Tommy, which was released in February 2022 and delves into the infamous sex tape that was stolen from her home with then-husband Tommy Lee.