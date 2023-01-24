Footage has emerged showing Tim Allen flashing Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson (pictured) after Pamela Anderson accused the star of exposing himself to her. Photo / Getty Images

Footage has emerged showing Tim Allen flashing Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson (pictured) after Pamela Anderson accused the star of exposing himself to her. Photo / Getty Images

A clip has resurfaced of Tim Allen flashing his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson, according to the New York Post.

The Santa Clause star was seen in a blooper scene from the series wearing a kilt.

Richardson, Allen’s wife in the series, then responds in the clip saying: “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter”.

This prompts Allen to lift up his kilt and, while the camera doesn’t catch what is underneath, Richardson told TMZ: “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts”.

The Home Improvement clip comes after Pamela Anderson revealed in her new book Love, Pamela that the actor exposed his genitals to her when she appeared as Lisa the Tool Girl on the hit series.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe.”

Debbe Dunning, Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson on a 1997 episode of Home Improvement. Photo / Getty Images

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” the Baywatch actress wrote in a Variety excerpt.

Anderson claims that Allen explained to her that it was “only fair” that he flash her because “he had seen [her] naked”.

“[He said,] ‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably,” she recalls.

Allen continues to deny the accusation, telling Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing”.

Anderson was only 23 years old when she made her first appearance on Home Improvement.

Allen, who starred as protagonist Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in the hit show, was 37 at the time of the supposed flashing.











