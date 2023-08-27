Pamela Anderson has recalled the moment police asked if she wanted her red bikini back after finding a stalker wearing it. Photo / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has recalled the terifying moment she found a stalker in her bed wearing her famous red bikini — and what police said to her after.

The 56-year-old actress shot to fame in the 1990s when she played C.J. Parker on the hit series Baywatch, and was shocked years later in 2001 to find that a Frenchwoman known as Christine Roth, then 27, had broken into her house and climbed into her bed wearing her costume from the show.

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note that read “I’m not a lesbian, but I dream of you”.

Speaking to The Sun, the actress said: “My mum was in hospital and my dad was coming into town so I was preparing a room for him when someone came upstairs and said, ‘Pamela, there is someone sleeping in your bed’. I was thinking, ‘very Goldilocksy’, like maybe it was my brother’s wife or maybe someone sneaked in the back door.

Baywatch stars Alexandra Paul, David Charvet and Pamela Anderson. Photo / Getty Images

“We went into the room and there was a woman wearing my red bathing suit and speaking French, blonde hair — and then she gave me a letter saying she wanted to touch me and she was there for that, and she had a lot of my clothes under the bed.”

The glamour model — who has sons Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee — went on to add that the woman had cut herself with broken glass and a lot of items that had gone missing from her house ended up being found under the bed where the woman had been hiding.

She said: “She had been there for a while and then she cut her wrists with glass and it was this panicky moment. I grabbed the kids and went outside. There were lots of little things that had gone missing, like bread and my jean jacket, and I kept thinking I was losing my mind. It was all under the bed and it was a room that had an outside entrance so she came in off the beach.

Anderson — who has multiple versions of her iconic swimsuit and recently collaborated on a swimwear line with Frankies Bikinis — said the stalker ended up being deported to France and when police asked if she wanted the bikini back, Pamela quickly told cops the fan could keep it.

She said: “Anyway, she was deported back to France and she had some issues, and her family was happy to have her back and I was happy to see her go.

“And then the police asked me if I wanted my bathing suit back and I said, ‘No, it’s okay, thank you very much though. Just give it to her’!”