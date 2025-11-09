Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Paddy Gower urges bowel screening after health scare

Rebekah Hebenton
NZ Woman's Weekly·
4 mins to read

Paddy Gower went in for a routine check, but got life-changing news. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Paddy Gower went in for a routine check, but got life-changing news. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

When Paddy Gower agreed to have a colonoscopy on television to raise awareness about bowel cancer, it felt like just another day at work.

But just minutes into the procedure, the doctor paused, then delivered the news that would change everything – he had found a growth. Paddy was stunned.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save