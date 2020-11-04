Outerfields 2021 announces line-up with Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Aldous Harding and more

Benee is playing at music fetsival Outerfields 2021 in March. Photo: Supplied.

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

The upcoming summer of music just got a lot bigger today with the announcement of a new music festival, Outerfields 2021.

The 12-hour event on 6 March next year on the outer fields at Western Springs stadium boasts a massive line-up of Aotearoa's most popular acts, including pop sensation Benee, alt-darling Aldous Harding and indie-pop favourites The Beths.

It's not a summer festival if Fat Freddy's Drop aren't there, so they'll be dropping in with their popular blend of fat summery beats. Also swooping in on the line-up is synth-pop star Ladyhawke, the chart-topping hip-hop duo Church & AP and bass boss producer Montell2099.

Electro-pop singer Harper Finn and soulful singer-songwriter Paige round off the first artist announcement, with more acts still to come in the future.

Along with all the music there will also be local art installations to admire and food trucks to grab a bite. The event is GA and fully licensed.

The festival rocks the outer fields at Western Springs on Saturday, 6th March 2021, with the gates opening at 10:30am and closing again at 11pm.

Early bird tickets are $99 and on sale at midday on Monday, 16 November from www.ticketmaster.co.nz.