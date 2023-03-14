Tom Cruise at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon. Photo / AP

Tom Cruise, while being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, has proven himself to be a little more relatable: the actor skipped on an event to avoid bumping into his ex.

The Top Gun: Maverick star ditched Sunday’s Oscars to “avoid an awkward run-in” with Nicole Kidman, reported Daily Mail.

Inside sources told the newspaper chain that Cruise didn’t make an appearance because his ex-wife was attending.

The Hollywood couple were married for ten years before a bitter divorce in 2001, reportedly as a result of Kidman’s refusal to join him in the Church of Scientology.

Cruise’s film was nominated for six Academy awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture Award.

An insider told Daily Mail: “Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in.”

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise in June 1993. Photo / Barry King/WireImage

On the flip side, sources close to Cruise revealed that his absence from the event was “not personal” and that it came down to scheduling conflicts, though the insider didn’t reply specifically to the allegations regarding Kidman’s presence.

Cruise and his ex-wife have not attended the same Oscars parties this year. In fact, they haven’t bumped into each other at the same events for years.

Kidman walked the Oscars ‘champagne-coloured’ carpet with her husband of 17 years Keith Urban. The couple packed on the PDA during the show, with some social media users questioning whether the Moulin Rouge! actress was drunk.

However, Kidman was notably absent from the Oscars luncheon that her ex-husband attended last month.

The action star was seen at the event hugging Steven Spielberg, who was heard on video telling Cruise that Top Gun: Maverick had “saved Hollywood’s a**” by bringing people back into movie theatres.



