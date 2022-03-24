Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Where to watch all the Best Picture-nominated films

6 minutes to read
Bethany Reitsma
By
Bethany Reitsma

Trending, Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter, NZ Herald

Film's biggest night is back in full force in 2022, after the pandemic of the past two years forced most award ceremonies into an online format.

Blurry-faced celebrities read out their thank-you speeches via video

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.