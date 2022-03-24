Oscars 2022: Where to watch all the Best Picture-nominated films

Film's biggest night is back in full force in 2022, after the pandemic of the past two years forced most award ceremonies into an online format.

Blurry-faced celebrities read out their thank-you speeches via video link and masks and gloves became the hottest fashion accessories on the red carpet as the world watched on from home.

But this year we get all the glamour of the red carpet and the excitement of the awards handed out before a star-studded live audience.

And it's a particularly exciting night for Kiwi film buffs: Aotearoa's own Dame Jane Campion's film The Power of the Dog is up for the most awards, 12 in total including the coveted Best Picture.

The film swept up Best Director and Best Picture at both the Baftas and the Critics' Choice Awards last week.

If you haven't seen it yet, there's still time to watch it on Netflix. And with the weather forecast set to keep us indoors this weekend, what better way to pass the time than binge watch all of this year's Oscar-nominated films ahead of the ceremony?

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast tells the story of a young working-class boy and his family experiencing the tumult of 1960s Ireland. Based on Branagh's own childhood, it stars acting legends Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds as well as Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe.

The film's youngest star, 11-year-old Jude Hill, won hearts on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet last week as well as taking out the award for Best Young Actor/Actress.

Along with Best Picture, Branagh is up for Best Director and Dench and Hinds are nominated for their supporting roles.

You can watch Belfast in cinemas or stream it on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Total nominations: 7

Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo diCaprio star in Don't Look Up. Photo / Netflix

It's not often that Netflix makes an appearance on a list of Best Picture nominations. But Adam McKay's provocative film about two astronomers on a mission is breaking that mould.

Starring Leonardo diCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the disaster-satire film went straight to the streaming service on its release, becoming its second-most-popular movie debut to date.

While its leads missed out on nominations, along with Best Picture it's up for Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Score.

You can stream Don't Look Up on Netflix.

Total nominations: 4

CODA

Directed by Sian Heder, CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier. The film stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA - child of deaf adults - named Ruby, who is the only hearing member of her family.

Starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, the film is also up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

You can stream CODA on Apple TV+.

Total nominations: 3

Drive My Car

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tōko Miura star in the film adaptation of the Haruki Murakami short story Drive My Car. Photo / AP

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, this Japanese film is an adaptation of Haruki Murakami's beloved short story of the same name.

This is a far cry from your typical road-trip movie, telling the story of an ageing and lonely actor looking for a chauffeur, who turns out to be a 20-year-old girl.

Starring Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tōko Miura, the film is up for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars after scooping up three Baftas last week.

You can watch Drive My Car in cinemas.

Total nominations: 4

Dune

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in sci-fi epic Dune. Photo / AP

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation is the film with the second-highest number of nominations at this year's Oscars with 10 nods.

Its leads - Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson among them - are notably absent from all the acting nominations, but most surprisingly, Villeneuve missed out on a nomination for Best Director.

As well as Best Picture, the space epic is up for awards in cinematography, writing, costume, sound and visual effects.

You can watch Dune in cinemas.

Total nominations: 10

King Richard

King Richard tells the story of tennis coach Richard Williams and his daughters Venus and Serena's journey to sporting stardom. Will Smith landed a Bafta and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for his starring role in the film, and he's up for Best Actor again at the Oscars.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the Best Picture-nominated film is also in the running in the screenplay and editing categories, with Aunjanue Ellis up for Best Supporting Actress.

You can watch King Richard in cinemas.

Total nominations: 6

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro's psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, follows Stanton Carlisle as he swindles his way to the top in 1940s New York with the help of a clairvoyant.

Starring Bradley Cooper as the lead alongside Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette, the film scooped up four Oscar nominations, including in the costume design and cinematography categories, as well as Best Picture.

You can watch Nightmare Alley in cinemas.

Total nominations: 4

Licorice Pizza

Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza. Photo / AP

Paul Thomas Anderson's 70s-set coming-of-age drama starring Alana Haim - of the sister-trio band Haim - and Cooper Hoffman is an ode to the director's own youth in California.

The film has attracted some controversy for its portrayal of Asian characters, but its stars have yet to address it. Meanwhile, it's up for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay as well as Best Picture.

You can watch Licorice Pizza in cinemas.

Total nominations: 3

The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. Photo / AP

Kiwi Jane Campion's Montana-set Western film might look familiar to many of us - it was actually filmed in Central Otago, Oamaru and Dunedin.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a domineering rancher whose brother brings home a new wife - played by real-life husband and wife duo Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst - and her son.

The Power of the Dog is the film nominated for the most Oscars this year, including the coveted Best Picture and Best Director awards. Monday's ceremony could see Campion make a clean sweep after her wins at the Baftas and the Critics Choice Awards last week.

You can watch The Power of the Dog in cinemas or stream it on Netflix.

Total nominations: 12

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of the classic musical by Tony Kushner is a fresh retelling of the forbidden love story.

The story of a Romeo and Juliet-inspired rivalry between street gangs the Jets and the Sharks in 1950s New York stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers.

The film is up for seven nominations, including a Best Director nod for Spielberg as well as for its costume design, production design and cinematography.

You can watch West Side story in cinemas or stream it on Disney+.

Total nominations: 7