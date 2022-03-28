Actor Bob Saget was left out of the In Memoriam segment of this year's Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Bob Saget was left out of the In Memoriam segment of this year's Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

It's been a controversial Oscars ceremony, with Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock in front of the whole world during a livestreamed event, and the Academy forgetting to include legendary comedian Bob Saget in its annual In Memoriam tribute.

The 65-year-old actor, who starred in "Full House", died in January. Fans took to social media to express their anger at the Oscars for not including him in the tribute to performers who have died in the last year.

"Rioting because Bob Saget wasn't in the In Memoriam portion of the #Oscars," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam," another person said.

No but seriously, why wasn’t Bob Saget in the memoriam? #Oscars — SelOrellana (@OrellanaSel) March 28, 2022

Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam — Mike Mulia (@MikeMulia1) March 28, 2022

WHY DIDNT NOT MENTION BOB SAGET IN THAT PART thats just not right #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SmXO0qFncU — Carrie (@Crazy4BobSaget) March 28, 2022

The only thing I’ll say about the #oscars is that they had three and half months to add Bob Saget to the In Memoriam section and they didn’t do it. You just insert the image in the timeline. It’s not hard. I guess that’s one more thing they didn’t have time for this year. — Ned Thorne (@NedThorne) March 28, 2022

Despite the glaring omission, this year's In Memoriam tribute was a touching one, farewelling actor Sidney Poitier, the first black winner of the Best Actor Oscar, and "Golden Girls" star Betty White, who died at the end of 2021, just shy of her 100th birthday.

The segment also paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the "Rust" cinematographer killed this year when a gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged on set.

Saget was a Student Oscar winner, receiving the award in 1977 for his black-and-white documentary "Through Adam's Eyes".