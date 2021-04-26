Oscars 2021: Halle Berry debuts a new hairdo on the red carpet, and it's ... a lot

It's finally Oscars day!
Despite most award shows undergoing lacklustre Covid-19 themed makeovers over the past 12 months, it's a case of "the show must go on" for the illustrious Academy Awards in Hollywood today.
In addition to the traditional Dolby Theatre venue, celebrities have hit the red carpet at the Union Station in Los Angeles, as well as several other international locations.
A few key fashion themes have emerged so far: cutouts in the midriff zone (why do all-day Pilates if you can't show it off, right?); eye-catching suits (get it, boys), and bold colours.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Oscars 2021: Everything you need to know about this year's Academy Awards ceremony - NZ Herald
- Oscars 2021: The best and worst dressed on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards - NZ Heral...
- Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao wins Best Director + all the winners and highlights as they happen - NZ...
- Academy Awards 2021: The most memorable Oscars moments of all time - NZ Herald
As usual, there are great frocks (thank you, Carey Mulligan), blah frocks (put a bit of flipping effort in, Reese Witherspoon) and, um, confusing frocks (wings, Regina King? Why?).
Then there's Halle Berry's hair. The Oscar-winner opted for a floaty wine-coloured gown for this year's awards - it's fine, even with the massive pointless bow at the waist - and what could charitably be described as a short, choppy bob.
Here's the thing. It's a look that even Halle-ageless-goddess-Berry is struggling to pull off. It has also spawned approximately 3 million memes already, so here's hoping Halle stays off the socials for a couple of days.
Halle's not afraid to try different looks with her hair - she's done long beachy waves like a pro, and a pixie cut that helped define the genre. Good for her.
Can't pretend we're not a tiny bit smug that even Halle's grand salon aspirations can go awry, however.
- with news.com.au