Oscars 2021: Halle Berry debuts a new hairdo on the red carpet, and it's ... a lot

Halle Berry and Despicable Me's Edna: separated at birth? Photos / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

It's finally Oscars day!

Despite most award shows undergoing lacklustre Covid-19 themed makeovers over the past 12 months, it's a case of "the show must go on" for the illustrious Academy Awards in Hollywood today.

In addition to the traditional Dolby Theatre venue, celebrities have hit the red carpet at the Union Station in Los Angeles, as well as several other international locations.

A few key fashion themes have emerged so far: cutouts in the midriff zone (why do all-day Pilates if you can't show it off, right?); eye-catching suits (get it, boys), and bold colours.

As usual, there are great frocks (thank you, Carey Mulligan), blah frocks (put a bit of flipping effort in, Reese Witherspoon) and, um, confusing frocks (wings, Regina King? Why?).

Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan in #Oscars gold pic.twitter.com/9wfLGMQOEv — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

Reese Witherspoon is ravishing in red on the #Oscars carpet. More fashion photos here: https://t.co/vicN5ufZG5 pic.twitter.com/tTA4aK1oE1 — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Regina King in custom Louis Vuitton at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AkxQydzsQd — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) April 25, 2021

Colman Domingo has arrived at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Jop7s49s8k — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

Then there's Halle Berry's hair. The Oscar-winner opted for a floaty wine-coloured gown for this year's awards - it's fine, even with the massive pointless bow at the waist - and what could charitably be described as a short, choppy bob.

Here's the thing. It's a look that even Halle-ageless-goddess-Berry is struggling to pull off. It has also spawned approximately 3 million memes already, so here's hoping Halle stays off the socials for a couple of days.

Halle Berry sports a short 'do and a long gown at the #Oscars https://t.co/OUrccgI8n4 pic.twitter.com/oOZTY0gKR9 — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Love that Halle Berry cut her own hair for the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HMdCLCGagD — Genesis Podcast (@GenesisPodcast) April 25, 2021

I can’t believe Halle Berry wore this to the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/zYsKJBsw0l — Tom Wronski💪📚✏️ (@30andAlone) April 25, 2021

why is Halle Berry rocking Josh Harnett's hair from the 2000's? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5QffKazTx3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 25, 2021

halle berry’s hair is giving me this pic.twitter.com/aJ1tLScT4M — lou (@christiansbale) April 26, 2021

halle berry rocking the edna mode s/s collection pic.twitter.com/oRFneXMKOT — kira • oscar winner daniel kaluuya (@JENNlFERSBODYS) April 26, 2021

Halle's not afraid to try different looks with her hair - she's done long beachy waves like a pro, and a pixie cut that helped define the genre. Good for her.

Can't pretend we're not a tiny bit smug that even Halle's grand salon aspirations can go awry, however.

- with news.com.au