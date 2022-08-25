Oriini Kaipara made history in 2019 being the first woman with a moko kauae to present a mainstream news bulletin. Video / TVNZ

Newshub's Oriini Kaipara says she knew exactly what she was in for when it came to presenting the news with a moko kauae as well as speaking te reo Māori on a mainstream news channel.

After sharing her response to a viewer who complained her moko was "offensive" yesterday, Kaipara has revealed she has to pick her battles when it comes to negative comments.

"I may be small in stature but my skin is thick," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"I am my mother's daughter and knew exactly what would come with having a moko kauae as well as speaking in my native tongue on a Pākehā channel every day.

"Does that mean I just let it happen? Nah. But I pick and choose my battles and that's wisdom as we Māori inherit from our tīpuna if and when we're open to it."

She also thanked those who "constantly remind me of my worth and my value".

Yesterday, Kaipara told the Herald the man who complained about her moko kauae was "relentless" - but noted the negative comments came from a minority.

"I receive a lot of lovely, thoughtful letters, emails and messages ... thank you to every person who takes the time to assure me that my presence and mahi is having a positive impact.

"The fact that my existence triggers some people is testament to why we need more Māori advocates in key roles across every sector.

"Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini. Success is not the work of an individual but the work of many," she said, adding that she was grateful for the support of her Newshub colleagues.

Oriini Kaipara shared her response to a viewer who complained about her moko kauae yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Kaipara, who is of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāi Tūhoe descent, has had an impressive journalism career of nearly two decades, with years of experience reporting on Māori affairs.

TVNZ presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown earlier faced similar comments for presenting Sunday night's weather forecast in te reo Māori.

TVNZ declared to the Herald that it is proud of its presenters and encourages them to use English and Māori on broadcasts.