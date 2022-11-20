Original Power Ranger Jason David Frank has died aged 49

Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. Photo /Getty Images

Jason David Frank, one of the original Power Rangers, has died in Texas. He was 49.

According to TMZ, his rep has confirmed the news. The media outlet also claims according to “sources with direct knowledge” Frank’s death is the result of suicide.

His rep, Justine Hunt, has asked fans to “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Fellow former Power Ranger Walter E. Jones has taken to Instagram to commemorate Frank. He wrote: “Can’t believe it… RIP Jason David Frank . My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Frank was the father of four children and found fame as an actor who specialised in mixed martial arts (MMA).

He took up the role of Tommy Oliver in the 1993 original run of the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” franchise.

While he started out cast as the Green Ranger in Season 1, he was in fact an enemy of the Power Rangers in early episodes. But the script saw him flip his role to become a good guy.

Eventually he became the White Ranger and took up the mantle of leader of the group.

He was in a leading Power Rangers role for three seasons, starring in 123 episodes.

In the adaptions that followed, Frank reprised his role as Tommy Oliver in Power Rangers Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel and HyperForce.

Frank’s MMA skills also saw him compete in matches from 2008 to 2010.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else’s mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.



