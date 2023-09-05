Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have copped some criticism after appearing in a video together for a good cause. Photo / AP

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have copped major criticism online after appealing to their followers to donate to their fundraiser for those affected by the Maui fires.

A wildfire blazed through thousands of acres of land on the Hawaii island last month, reportedly killing 115 people.

Winfrey and Johnson launched the People’s Fund of Maui with the intention of putting money “directly in the pockets” of Maui locals affected by the fires, with Winfrey revealing that she had been inspired by Dolly Parton’s 2017 fundraiser for North Carolina fire victims.

“We were so concerned about what was happening in Maui that we were texting back and forth. And I read this article that Dolly had given money in her community and I said ‘I think this is the answer’,” Winfrey shared in a clip posted on social media.

“And so we have created the People’s Fund of Maui that will put money directly in the hands of people who need it right now.

“So if you send a donation … that money is going to go to one of many residents who have been displaced in Maui.”

Johnson, who also made an appearance in the video, shared the clip on TikTok. He said that the People’s Fund of Maui was a clever way to help people who don’t trust that charity organisations do what they say.

“As Oprah and I have been finding, people are just having a hard time trusting where the money goes. What organisation should I send money to? How can I help?” the Baywatch actor said.

“The fund that we created with a lot of hard work from a lot of hard-working people who all care about these people of Maui … it is a clean [transfer] from you, directly to their hands.”

The duo kick-started the initiative by donating US$10 million ($17 million) to the fund, however the gesture didn’t go down well with all their followers, with many hitting back that the donation was the latest example of wealthy people failing to read the room.

Oprah Winfrey helping locals during the Maui fires. Photo / Instagram

One person shared in a clip that she wanted the former talk show host to “go outside and touch grass.

“You’re one of the richest women in the world and you’ve got the nerve to ask us for some money?” she said in her rant.

“Ma’am, open up your pretty brown eyes and take a look around. We don’t got it.”

Others have left savage comments on Winfrey and Johnson’s social media videos, with many admitting that, as a result of the cost of living crisis, there is no extra cash in their pockets.

“We just went broke buying eggs a couple months ago. Like are you serious [right now]” one person wrote.

“I can’t even afford to fund myself,” another protested.

Social media users also shed light on the fact that the famous pair should be enlisting the help of their wealthy celebrity friends to donate, as opposed to the everyday person struggling to make ends meet.

“Why don’t [you] just have [a] fundraiser with all your connections,” a social media user pointed out.

“Ask your rich friends to donate, not the people who are struggling,” another chimed in.