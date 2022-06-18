Opinion: Fans told Lizzo to 'do better' — and so she did

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala in New York City on May 2. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Last week, Grammy winner Lizzo shocked fans with the release of her latest single, Grrrls. It wasn't that the song was bad (which of course it isn't, this is Lizzo we're talking about after all) - it was the fact that it included an ableist slur that offended a lot of people, particularly people with disabilities.

"Hold my bag, bitch," Lizzo sings at the start of the original track, over a Beastie Boys sample. "Hold my bag/ Do you see this s***?"

She then uses a derogatory term based on spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

Around the world, disability advocates and fans called on the singer to "do better".

But if the backlash was swift, so too was the rectification. And so, in what turned out to be a masterclass in admitting you're wrong, Lizzo did do better.

Within a couple of days, she not only issued a formal apology but she also re-recorded the track with different lyrics, removing the offending word and replacing it with the verse "hold me back".

Because the physical version of the album is yet to be released, the new version of the track has now replaced the old one on streaming platforms.

What could have been a career-destroying moment turned out to be a career-defining one, solidifying Lizzo's position as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

Fans have long been used to thinking of Lizzo as someone who champions self-acceptance, inclusivity and body positivity, no matter what anyone looks like. This is why the use of the word in the lyrics came with extra disappointment.

Lizzo knows this and she did not hide behind any excuses when it came to her public apology.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song GRRRLS," Lizzo wrote in a statement published on her social media. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally,)" she added.

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

She didn't try to brush it off, she didn't get defensive, she didn't make up excuses, she didn't shout to the skies about "cancel culture". When fans urged her to "do better" she listened and then did exactly that - she took the song and made it better. What's more: she made it look easy. There was no big drama, just a good ol' mea culpa. It was all very straightforward and grownup. Sadly, it also felt ... unusual.

In a world of Boris Johnson-types, where those in positions of power and influence will do anything except publicly admit they screwed up, Lizzo's uncomplicated mea culpa is a refreshing change.

The rapper gave everyone a masterclass in how to handle criticism with class and compassion. The fact that she has been forgiven by fans proves the power of accountability (politicians, take note).

Oh, and, while we're on the topic, the song, now with new lyrics, is yet another certified banger.