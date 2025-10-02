Former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are set to reunite for a Netflix road trip project in a reported multimillion-dollar deal.
The two singers will travel across the United States in a documentary that shines a light on their private thoughts and feelings as they discusstheir lives so far and reflect on memories, British tabloids the Sun and Metro have reported.
Liam Payne’s death will be discussed by the former bandmates, it has been reported.
Filming has already begun for the documentary, which is expected to be released in 2026, a decade since the band broke up.
A representative for Netflix said the project will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who made the Netflix documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story.
The travel documentary will be made in collaboration with production company Campfire Studios, which is known for Unknown Number: The High School Catfish and America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, according to the outlet.
A source toldthe Sun: “This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy.
“Although the idea of British boyband members doing a show about travelling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside.