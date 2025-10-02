A representative for Netflix said the project will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who made the Netflix documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story.

The travel documentary will be made in collaboration with production company Campfire Studios, which is known for Unknown Number: The High School Catfish and America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, according to the outlet.

Zayn Malik was the first member to leave One Direction. Photo / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FilmMagic

A source told the Sun: “This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy.

“Although the idea of ­British boyband members doing a show about travelling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside.

“And it’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago.”

The news comes a year after Payne’s death at 31 years old, after falling off a balcony in Argentina.

His funeral was the first time the other members of the band, Tomlinson, Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, congregated together since 2016.

The boy band skyrocketed to fame in 2010 after appearing on the The X Factor in the UK, becoming a cultural phenomenon until their eventual split in 2016.

They have multiple songs with over a billion streams, including What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life.

The group have won multiple awards and were the world’s best-selling artists in 2013.

Each member of the band has gone on to have a successful solo career since the break-up.

Malik has lived in America since 2018, while Tomlinson spends large portions of his time there, spending time with the 9-year-old son he has with stylist Briana Jungwirth.