Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to reunite for Netflix project

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson cannot be tamed -- just ask their stylists.

Former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are set to reunite for a Netflix road trip project in a reported multimillion-dollar deal.

The two singers will travel across the United States in a documentary that shines a light on their private thoughts and feelings as they discuss

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save