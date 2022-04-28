Olivia Wilde was handed a large envelope during her presentation. Photo / Getty Images

A bizarre situation involving Olivia Wilde has unfolded live onstage during CinemaCon in the US.

The 38-year-old US actress was presenting her newly-directed film Don't Worry Darling during the Warner Bros. segment of the event in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, local time, when a mystery woman handed her a yellow manila envelope marked "personal and confidential".

Wilde paused her speech in front of a crowd of 3000 people, saying, "This for me?"

She then opened it and gave it a quick glance, before swiftly moving on to playing the movie trailer without addressing the contents.

It's since emerged Wilde was served with custody papers from her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, actor Jason Sudeikis, according to Deadline.

The server had tracked her down to Caesars Palace's before handing her the crucial documents in the middle of her presentation for the film, which stars her current boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen in Soho on March 15, 2022 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the suspicious timing, a well-placed source told Variety that Sudeikis had "no prior knowledge" of the time or place Wilde was going to be served.

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis," the source said.

"Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

The exact contents of the papers are not yet known.

Wilde and Sudekis, 46, split in November 2020 after nine years together, and seven years engaged. They have two children, Otis, 8 and Daisy, 5.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. Photo / Getty Images

Just two months later, in January last year, Wilde was spotted holding hands with Styles as the pair attending a friend's wedding in photos which sparked a media frenzy.

They met in 2020 on the set of Don't Worry Darling and have been dating ever since.

In the wake of the incident this week, CinemaCon has declared it will "re-evaluate" its safety protocols.

"To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will re-evaluate our security protocols," US National Association of Theatre Owners managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety.

"We will act accordingly because it's the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing."

A senior reporter for Vulture, Chris Lee, later claimed on Twitter he was informed whoever served Wilde the papers had "all the right credentials."

"A well-placed CinemaCon source tells me whoever served her those documents had all the right credentials including the covid vax bracelet and ID lanyard that convention delegates have to wear. Nothing about this was haphazard or left to chance!," Lee wrote.

It's safe to say people have been left stunned by the truly odd moment over on social media:

the court server showing up to the warner bros cinemacon panel waiting for olivia wilde to get on stage: pic.twitter.com/zzvYESLOGa — ʂ℘ıɖɛཞცơყ (@phag_bot_2000) April 28, 2022

Jason Sudeikis with the tactical masterclass of serving Olivia Wilde papers while she was presenting at CinemaCon

pic.twitter.com/BDDa68xQ8e — USMNT: GROUP B 🇺🇸🚀🇶🇦⚽️ (@ShadyCobainNV) April 28, 2022

olivia wilde at cinemacon pic.twitter.com/aaJhSztVFC — arden || chicago sunroof victim (@erasermulaney) April 27, 2022

the costudy lawyer waiting for olivia wilde to finish her speech pic.twitter.com/mDSQLgGVQn — techno gatsby (@hozierandthesix) April 27, 2022

Sudeikis opened up about the couple's shock split in August last year, saying he hopes the end of their relationship will make more sense in the future.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he said in GQ's August issue.

"And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

Sudeikis told the publication that the entire experience was something you "either learn from or make excuses about."

"You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it," he said.