Olivia Wilde has dodged a question about her alleged feud with Florence Pugh.

While promoting her film Don't Worry Darling – in which Pugh is the lead actress - at the Venice Film Festival, the director was asked about the starlet's absence from the film's press conference.

Daily Mail reported Pugh didn't attend the press conference and photocall at the film festival as she was tied up with filming duties for her upcoming film, Dune 2. However, it comes amid reports of a rumoured feud between the two Hollywood stars.

Florence Pugh did not attend the press conference yesterday. Photo / AP

Last month, a source told Page Six that Pugh fell out with Wilde during filming after she began hooking up with the main actor, Harry Styles, while still in a relationship with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde and Styles have been dating for almost two years after meeting on the set of the upcoming film.

During the press conference in Venice, Daily Mail reported a journalist asked Wilde about the feud.

"Can you just clear the air and address whether there has been a falling out there and if so why, because it's something that people are discussing?" the reporter asked.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling (L-R): Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll. Photo / AP

Wilde quickly dodged answering the question directly and vaguely answered: "Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune."

She added: "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I'm very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us – we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

The director went onto say she feels "honoured" to have Pugh as the lead in the film and while she didn't directly address the feud rumours, she said: "She's amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute, I think it's sufficiently well nourished."

Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Don't Worry Darling. Photo / AP

Hollywood Reporter's Alex Ritman also tried to ask Wilde about her public falling out with Shia LaBeouf. However, Ritman tweeted that the festival "wouldn't let me".

Well, I just tried to ask Olivia Wilde a question about Shia LaBeouf at the DON'T WORRY DARLING press conference, but the festival wouldn't let me. #Venezia79 — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) September 5, 2022

Last week the mother of two was caught in a lie as LeBeouf hit back at claims she "fired" him from Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde claimed in an interview with Variety that LeBeouf – who was initially the film's lead actor – had a process that was "not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions" and it resulted in her firing him.

However, LeBeouf hit back at the claims and released a video in which Wilde was seen begging the star to come back to the film.

Florence Pugh has not commented on the feud rumours. Photo / AP

The New York Post reported the video featured an admittedly "sweaty" Wilde who pleaded with the actor through a selfie video while driving.

"I wanted to reach out because I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet," she said. "I, too, am heartbroken, and I want to figure this out.

She also seemingly made a dig at Pugh as she referred to her as "Miss Flo" in the video.

Pugh is yet to comment on the rumoured feud.

• Don't Worry Darling will be in NZ cinemas from September 23.