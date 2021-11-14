Olivia Munn sued for wrongful death after a roofer died on her property

It's unknown how much money the family of Celso are asking for in damages.Photo / AP

American actress Olivia Munn is being sued for wrongful death after a man fell from the roof of a home owned by the star.

Forty-one-year-old Munn and her mother, Kim Schmid, have both been named in a lawsuit filed by the family of Celso Merida, who died in May this year after he fell from the roof of a house while working on replacing the structure.

Munn and her mother had hired Merida to replace the roof of the home earlier this year, but on his fourth day on the job he fell from the top of the building and suffered fatal injuries.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, states the man died a couple of weeks after the incident, and the cause of death was determined as blunt force traumatic injuries.

According to the court documents, Munn and Schmid hired an unlicensed contractor named Fernando who in turn hired Merida, and the late worker's family says Munn and Schmid were negligent in giving the work to an unlicensed contractor.

The man's family also alleged Munn and Schmid instructed him to work on the roof, even though the required safety guards and fall protection were not in place, which his family believe created an unreasonable risk of injury.

The lawsuit alleges the Predator and X-Men: Apocalypse star and her mother did not give Merida the proper tools for him to work safely on the roof, and claims they also didn't participate in a workers' compensation programme.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown how much money the family of Merida are asking for in damages.