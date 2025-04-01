She said: “We have the baby, who’s born in September. John was on Broadway. He was rehearsing all day long and then doing his previews at night for two weeks and… my 3-year-old was like hitting his limit.”

The strain caused some tension at home, especially when her son Malcolm Hiep, 3, began to express jealousy towards his new sister.

Munn added: “It was like screaming and crying, and like saying things to where my feelings were getting hurt.

“I broke down crying – a cry I have never cried.”

Despite the challenging moment, Munn said about how it ultimately led to a powerful wake-up: “I was so distraught, but then this realisation, and I said, ‘God willing, we get to work as much as we are working now forever, and God willing we’re shifting and jumping around and moving everywhere, and we’re so lucky’.”

She also said her difficult family moments often ended with laughter, which make it easier for her to cope.

Munn and Mulaney, 41, had their son Malcolm in November 2021.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who had a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, had carried Mei via surrogate.

Earlier this month, she posted a heartwarming moment on Instagram of her daughter standing on her own, as she proudly cheered: “Good job!”

In April 2023, Munn was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, despite a recent clean mammogram and negative genetic tests.

She underwent a double mastectomy and additional surgeries.

The actress has emphasised the importance of proactive health measures, stating to Time magazine: “I thought, ‘Man, there’s so many women out there just like me. They might have no idea. And it may be too late by the time they find out’.”

Throughout her illness journey, Munn advocated for breast cancer awareness, encouraging women to seek comprehensive screenings.