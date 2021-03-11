Old footage of Piers Morgan saying Meghan Markle 'ghosted' him resurfaces

Resurfaced footage from an old TV interview with Piers Morgan shows the ex-ITV presenter describing what happened when he met Meghan Markle for the first time.

It turns out Morgan and Markle went out on a date, just before she met Prince Harry.

The date can't have gone very well as she ended up "ghosting" the controversial TV host, never returning his calls or getting in touch again.

"For anybody wondering why Piers Morgan obsessively uses every waking moment of his huge platform to bash and shout about how horrible Meghan Markle is ... she aired him," a Twitter user posted this week, as a caption for the video.

For anybody wondering why Piers Morgan obsessively uses every waking moment of his huge platform to bash and shout about how horrible Meghan Markle is... she aired him. pic.twitter.com/I95MScwSoj — Max Balegde MBE (@Balegde_) March 9, 2021

The footage is taken from a 2018 interview Morgan gave to RTE, where he recalls meeting Markle in 2016.

He said they had been following each other on Twitter and she had told him she was a fan of his. They began a friendship and, when Markle flew to the UK to see her friend Serena Williams play in Wimbledon, they agreed to meet at a pub.

"We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints – we got on brilliantly," he said in the interview.

"Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry."

"The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again – Meghan Markle ghosted me," he added.

However devastating it would have been for him to be rejected by the then Suits star, it's got to be nothing on losing your job because of 41,000 complaints following your statements on TV about her - which is precisely what happened to Morgan this week, about five years after Markle "ghosted" him.