Oasis fan slipped on beer before fatal concert plunge, father says

His father, Clive Claydon, 75, told The Sun the incident was “an accident waiting to happen”.
“There was beer all over the floor, it was really slippery, and Lee just slipped and fell,” Clive Claydon said.
“I am devastated and want answers from Wembley about how this could have happened.”
Concertgoers have echoed concerns about the slippery conditions.
Jade, 31, from Essex, recounted how she stumbled because of spilled drinks, resulting in minor injuries.
Oasis released a statement expressing their shock and sadness over the incident, offering condolences to Claydon’s family and friends.
Clive Claydon tearfully recalled his son’s enthusiasm for the gig and lamented the loss of a hardworking family man.
Claydon’s partner, Amanda, paid tribute to him as a “devoted father, soulmate, and role model”, expressing her heartbreak over his untimely death.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Aaron to support the grieving family, highlighting his role as a loving family man and role model to his son, Harry.
A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium stated that the venue operates to high health and safety standards, regularly reviewed and tested to ensure compliance with legal requirements.
The Metropolitan Police have called for witnesses to come forward, urging anyone with information or mobile footage of the incident to contact them.
Wembley Stadium, with the London Ambulance Service and police, attended to Claydon following the fall.
The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.