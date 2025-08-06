Lee Claydon, 45, fell to his death at Wembley Stadium on Saturday during an Oasis performance. Photo / GoFundMe

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Oasis fan slipped on beer before fatal concert plunge, father says

Lee Claydon, 45, fell to his death at Wembley Stadium on Saturday during an Oasis performance. Photo / GoFundMe

A man who tragically lost his life at an Oasis gig at Wembley Stadium died after reportedly slipping on spilt beer.

Lee Claydon, 45, fell from the upper tier during the Gallagher brothers’ sold-out performance on Saturday night.

The devastating accident occurred as the audience applauded and fireworks lit up the sky at the end of the show.

Despite the desperate efforts of medics, Claydon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claydon, described as a “devoted father”, attended the concert with his brother Aaron, niece, and nephew, among 100,000 fans.