A man in his 40s died after falling at an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

A man in his 40s has died after falling at an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley stadium, the police said Sunday.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who brought the iconic Britpop band back together for a blockbuster world tour this year, told the BBC they were “shocked and saddened” by the fan’s death at the Saturday evening (local time) gig.

According to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police, officers and medics were called after 10pm after “reports that a person had been injured” at the packed stadium.

“A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said, urging any witnesses to come forward.

“Our thoughts go out to his family,” a spokesperson for Wembley said. The concert went ahead.