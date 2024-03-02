Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

O le Pepelo: A Samoan take on Succession at the Auckland Arts Festival

Joanna Wane
By
9 mins to read
Semu Filipo and Ana Corbett play father and daughter in the new bilingual play O le Pepelo, le Gaoi, ma le Pala’ai (The Liar, the Thief and the Coward). Photo / Dean Purcell

Semu Filipo and Ana Corbett play father and daughter in the new bilingual play O le Pepelo, le Gaoi, ma le Pala’ai (The Liar, the Thief and the Coward). Photo / Dean Purcell

Power, politics and an ailing Samoan matai who may (or may not) be crazy collide in a new bilingual play, O le Pepelo. Joanna Wane asks what it’s all about.

At least Logan Roy had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.