Actor Jesme Fa’auuga performs in the Auckland premiere of the darkly comic O le Pepelo, le Gaoi, ma le Pala’ai — The Liar, the Thief, and the Coward, by Natano Keni and Sarita So. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Jesme Fa’auuga takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

I’m not a frequent beach-goer but off the top of my head, it’ll have to be Shakespeare Beach. Nice spot for barbecues and family activities.

Favourite brunch spot?

I like to keep it local so it’ll have to be Sushi Gallery in Māngere Town Centre. Nice, cosy spot. Do yourself a favour and get the yakiniku beef with an egg on top. Also, Lucky Cafe on Coronation Rd. One of many great spots along that Māngere Bridge strip. You’ll be spoilt for choice.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I’m a homebody so it has to be 275 Kai on Vine St. Affordable prices, big servings. What more could you want? Try the Surf n Turf. And their MeenAz Ribs are ... well, mean azz.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Seeing as it’s just a stone’s throw away from Auckland Airport, you can get off the plane and head straight over to The Strawberry Farm on Kirkbride Rd. Chill family vibe, great desserts, and you can even purchase seasonal produce.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

After a couple of bevvies, I could usually go for a hearty burger or steak roll. Choice Food Bar in Papatoetoe would be the go. Affordable, and they open until late if you’re the nocturnal type. My usual is the mixed meat on rice, hold the salad — or keep it if you want. Their secret sauce is the stuff of legend. But, if you’re wanting to keep the party going, Rock Bar & Karaoke on Ti Rakau Drive have private karaoke rooms where you can sing the rest of the night away. And yes, Hotel California is on the song list.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Personally, I make a mean long black at home. But if I’m in the mood for something made by a more skilled hand, I got a couple of spots. Funnily enough, both are a short walk from each other. Hop Cafe on Cross St, Margaret is lovely. And Coffix on K’ Road. It’s like a cool little spot along the strip. Real NY vibe.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

If we’re keeping it local, it’ll be Airport Takeaways on Massey Rd. Been a customer since I was single digits. Some of the best chips I’ve ever had. If I’m keen for a little bit of everything, Takanini Fish Mart on Great South Rd is your best bet.

Favourite trail for a hike?

If you haven’t figured it out by now, I’m a hometown boy. So, if we’re talking trails, we’re going with Māngere Mountain. At the top you get a full 360 view of my town and who knows, you might even run into a family member along the way.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Some of the best to ever grace a stage have cut their teeth on such hallowed grounds as Woodside Bar in Manukau. Go grab a drink and catch some of our local talent.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I would say the various night markets happening around the city during the week. I usually frequent either the Botany night markets on Wednesdays or the Papatoetoe night markets on Fridays. Go have a walk around. And if you can’t find a bargain, there’s cheap food there too. Win-win.

Jesme Fa’auuga performs in the Auckland premiere of the darkly comic O le Pepelo, le Gaoi, ma le Pala’ai — The Liar, the Thief, and the Coward, by Natano Keni and Sarita So, playing at the ASB Waterfront Theatre March 5–23 as part of the 2024 Auckland Arts Festival. Book at atc.co.nz



