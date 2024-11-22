Robyn Malcolm attends the 2024 NZ Television Awards.

Critically acclaimed Robyn Malcolm drama series After The Party won big at the 2024 NZ Television awards on Friday night in Auckland, taking home a record-breaking nine awards and continuing its dominating streak as one of New Zealand’s best TV exports.

It broke the record eight wins previously set by 2020 series The Luminaries, which was based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

After The Party has been touted as New Zealand’s best TV drama in years and recently launched on UK streaming sites after wowing audiences across the Tasman and at home.

It has been lauded for its inventive storytelling, with the plot told partly in flashbacks and partly in the present day.

Besides winning the overall title of New Zealand On Air Best Drama, it also won Best Editing, Best Script, Best Cinematography and Best Director.