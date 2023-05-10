The NZ Highwaymen are coming to town (from left) Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan.

The NZ Highwaymen are coming to town (from left) Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan.

Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett, Eddie Low and Brendan Dugan are the NZ Highway Men and they’re reuniting for a nationwide tour around New Zealand.

The legendary country group are coming together to perform 20 shows around the country this May and June and they promise to be nothing short of electrifying.

Kicking off in Tauranga on May 18, the band will travel throughout the North Island, performing their biggest hits and unique renditions of country classics from Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Kenny Rogers, before landing in the South Island.

Once in the South Island, the band will start with a matinee performance in New Zealand’s country music capital Gore before heading to all the main centres including Dunedin, Invercargill, Christchurch, Nelson and more.

While slightly hard to believe, as Marsh, Bartlett, Low and Dugan are all successful artists in their own right, this tour marks the first time the four have hit the road together. Having previously toured with other popular groups including in the Highway of Legends tour, the musicians are coming together to put their own unique spin on country classics.

The four stars have recorded more than 100 albums between them, many of which went gold and platinum and their upcoming shows have been described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and likely the last time Kiwis will have the opportunity to see the four together on stage.

Speaking to the Herald’s Kahu, 79-year-old Low, said the group are putting up their feet in retirement but are looking forward to the national tour as it will be a “last hurrah” before his 80th birthday in May.

Low says he’s feeling energised and the four are itching to get on the road and do what they love most.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The NZ Highwaymen

What: 20-show tour around New Zealand

When: May and June 2023

Tickets: www.nzhighwaymen.com

Tour Dates

Thurs May 18th 8.00pm - Holy Trinity Church, Tauranga

Fri May 19th 8.00pm - Claudelands Event Centre Heaphy Room

Sat May 20th 8.00pm - Pukekohe Town Hall

Sun May 21st 2.30pm - Matinee - Wellsford Community Centre

Thurs 25th May 8.00pm - Taupo Great Lake Centre

Fri May 26th 8.00pm - Hawera Memorial Theatre

Sat May 27th 8.00pm - Awapuni Function Centre, Palmerston North

Sun May 28th 2.30pm Putaruru Plaza Theatre

Wed May 31st 8.00pm - Napier Municipal Theatre

Thurs June 1st 8pm - Gisborne War Memorial Theatre

Fri June 2nd 8.00pm - Bulls Te Matapihi Community Centre

Sat June 3rd 8.00pm - Upper Hutt Cossie

Mon June 5th 2.30pm - Matinee - St James Theatre, Gore

Tuesday June 6th - Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin

Thurs June 8th 8.00pm - Invercargill Civic Theatre

Fri June 9th 8.00pm - Caroline Bay Hall, Timaru

Sat June 10th 8.00pm - Ashburton Events Centre

Thurs June 15th 8.00pm - Christchurch Town Hall James Hay Theatre

Fri June 16th 8.00pm - Hokitika Regent Theatre

Sat June 17th 8.00pm - Annesbrook Church, Nelson