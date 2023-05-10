Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett, Eddie Low and Brendan Dugan are the NZ Highway Men and they’re reuniting for a nationwide tour around New Zealand.
The legendary country group are coming together to perform 20 shows around the country this May and June and they promise to be nothing short of electrifying.
Kicking off in Tauranga on May 18, the band will travel throughout the North Island, performing their biggest hits and unique renditions of country classics from Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Kenny Rogers, before landing in the South Island.
Once in the South Island, the band will start with a matinee performance in New Zealand’s country music capital Gore before heading to all the main centres including Dunedin, Invercargill, Christchurch, Nelson and more.
While slightly hard to believe, as Marsh, Bartlett, Low and Dugan are all successful artists in their own right, this tour marks the first time the four have hit the road together. Having previously toured with other popular groups including in the Highway of Legends tour, the musicians are coming together to put their own unique spin on country classics.
The four stars have recorded more than 100 albums between them, many of which went gold and platinum and their upcoming shows have been described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and likely the last time Kiwis will have the opportunity to see the four together on stage.
Speaking to the Herald’s Kahu, 79-year-old Low, said the group are putting up their feet in retirement but are looking forward to the national tour as it will be a “last hurrah” before his 80th birthday in May.
Low says he’s feeling energised and the four are itching to get on the road and do what they love most.
LOWDOWN:
Who: The NZ Highwaymen
What: 20-show tour around New Zealand
When: May and June 2023
Tickets: www.nzhighwaymen.com
Tour Dates
Thurs May 18th 8.00pm - Holy Trinity Church, Tauranga
Fri May 19th 8.00pm - Claudelands Event Centre Heaphy Room
Sat May 20th 8.00pm - Pukekohe Town Hall
Sun May 21st 2.30pm - Matinee - Wellsford Community Centre
Thurs 25th May 8.00pm - Taupo Great Lake Centre
Fri May 26th 8.00pm - Hawera Memorial Theatre
Sat May 27th 8.00pm - Awapuni Function Centre, Palmerston North
Sun May 28th 2.30pm Putaruru Plaza Theatre
Wed May 31st 8.00pm - Napier Municipal Theatre
Thurs June 1st 8pm - Gisborne War Memorial Theatre
Fri June 2nd 8.00pm - Bulls Te Matapihi Community Centre
Sat June 3rd 8.00pm - Upper Hutt Cossie
Mon June 5th 2.30pm - Matinee - St James Theatre, Gore
Tuesday June 6th - Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin
Thurs June 8th 8.00pm - Invercargill Civic Theatre
Fri June 9th 8.00pm - Caroline Bay Hall, Timaru
Sat June 10th 8.00pm - Ashburton Events Centre
Thurs June 15th 8.00pm - Christchurch Town Hall James Hay Theatre
Fri June 16th 8.00pm - Hokitika Regent Theatre
Sat June 17th 8.00pm - Annesbrook Church, Nelson