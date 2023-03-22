Dennis Marsh, Brendan Duggan and Eddie Low will join Gray Bartlett for a national tour. Photo / Supplied

Māori music legends Eddie Low and Denis Marsh are hitching up with Brendan Duggan and Gray Bartlett for one more national tour - dubbed the last hurrah.

While most 79-year-olds are putting up their feet in retirement, Low said the four friends were looking forward to the national tour as a “last hurrah” and also his 80th birthday in May.

Gray Bartlett is one of the four NZ Highwaymen. Photo / NZME

Low says despite the advancing years he’s looking forward to performing with Bartlett, Duggan and Marsh as the New Zealand Highwaymen.

Low’s mum Rangitukua Ratana McRoy contracted German measles and tuberculosis during her pregnancy with Eddie. He was born blind because of the German measles, and his mum died just weeks after he was born, succumbing to TB.

Low and his 2-year-old brother were adopted by widow Maria Low - a whanaunga of Rangitukua.

Despite his many challenges, Low, the man with the golden voice, has had a stellar musical career and says though his cancer specialist daughter insists he get fresh tests ahead of the tour to make sure his cancer doesn’t reappear, he’s rearing to go.

“I’ve had so many scans and blood tests, but sometimes things don’t show up, you know?” he told Waatea News.com.

“Hopefully I’m going to be still fit enough to do this tour and, opening on the 6th of May. We’re opening the Sir Howard Morrison Entertainment Centre in Rotorua.”

It’s fitting that the Highwaymen open their tour at the newly refurbished centre named after their late great mate Morrison.

Low says he’s feeling energised and the four are itching to get on the road and do what they love most.

The four between them have recorded over 100 albums, many of which went Gold and Platinum.

This will likely be a last opportunity to see our most loved country artists performing together “live” on the same stage - 19 times for this tour.

Tour Dates

Thurs May 18th 8.00pm - Holy Trinity Church

Fri May 19th 8.00pm - Claudelands Event Centre Heaphy Room

Sat May 20th 8.00pm - Pukekohe Town Hall

Sun May 21st 2.30pm - Matinee - Wellsford Community Centre

Thurs 25th May 8.00pm - Taupo Great Lake Centre

Fri May 26th 8.00pm - Hawera Memorial Theatre

Sat May 27th 8.00pm - Awapuni Function Centre

Sun May 28th 2.30pm Matinee Putaruru Plaza Theatre

Wed May 31st 8.00pm - Napier Municipal Theatre

Thurs June 1st 8pm - Gisborne War Memorial Theatre

Fri June 2nd 8.00pm - Bulls Te Matapihi Community Centre

Sat June 3rd 8.00pm - Upper Hutt Cossie

Mon June 5th 2.30pm - ‘Matinee’ - St James Theatre

Tuesday June 6th - Glenroy Auditorium

Thurs June 8th 8.00pm - Invercargill Civic Theatre

Fri June 9th 8.00pm - Caroline Bay Hall

Sat June 10th 8.00pm - Ashburton Events Centre

Thurs June 15th 8.00pm - Christchurch Town Hall James Hay Theatre

Fri June 16th 8.00pm - Hokitika Regent Theatre

Sat June 17th 8.00pm - Annesbrook Church