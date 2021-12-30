NZ Herald's best albums of 2021: Teeks, Olivia Rodrigo and five more we can't wait for

At just 18 years' old, Olivia Rodrigo has rocketed her way to pop music stardom. Photo / Getty Images

The music industry had a resurgence in 2021.

If 2020 was the year of the pandemic album (aka a stripped back, minimal, homemade record), then 2021 was the year music kicked itself back into gear in preparation for the hopeful return of stadium tours and in-person award ceremonies.

The major labels positioned their next big things, and both here and abroad fans flocked to listen to new and emerging artists.

Here is a look at five of the best albums that have come out in 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo (Sour)

From the opening track of Rodrigo's debut album, listeners are transported to an infectious pop experience. There is a presence in Rodrigo's music that taps into the emo-pop of the early 2000s with the angst of a Taylor Swift breakup ballad.

Sour begs to be played loud - not just because of the catchy beats, but because of the lyrics that speak to the universal language of first love and heartbreak.

It is no wonder Rodrigo is hailed as pop's next big thing, she has the voice, charisma, and intelligent songwriting down. She is a favourite to take home at least one of her 2022 Grammy nominations.

Best songs: Brutal, Deja Vu, Driver's License

Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever)

Speaking of Grammys, at just 20, Eilish has seven to her name. That meant the pressure was on in a lot of ways for her sophomore album. Would she stick to a clear concept like When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Or was she likely to delve into a different universe?

Eilish's Happier Than Ever is quiet, considered and artfully constructed. The climax of the album is a blaring bridge on the album's title track that would feel at home on a Nine Inch Nails album. Billie Eilish in 2021 is considered, careful and introspective.

Best songs: Happier Than Ever, Your Power, Oxytocin

Teeks (Something To Feel)

"What stood out about Teeks is that he really meant the words he was singing. He spoke on the importance of taking the time to pause and just be in the moment, and to express feelings while not caring so much about what other people thought," that's what a review of Teeks' Civic show said, and it perfectly captures what listening to his album Something To Feel is like.

His stunning vocals and soulful nuances decorate the album with memorable moments. Younger is the best example - it feels personal and intimate, yet as encompassing as a gospel song.

Teeks dips between genres, and ties together his melodies with a voice that lifts into the spirit of listeners.

Best songs: Younger, Just For Tonight, Through It All

Arlo Parks (Collapsed in Sunbeams)

Collapsed In Sunbeams opens with a poem, and Arlo Parks' debut album glitters with perfect prose. Her storytelling makes for calm listening with the intricacy of a bard.

Parks dazzles with indie-pop tracks that feel intimate and personal, and her velvety soft voice levels off a record that goes down like a smooth cup of coffee on a rainy day.

Parks shines with her confessional writing. She won the coveted Mercury Prize award this year, which is awarded to the best British album - a strong signal for the artist's debut.

Best songs: Caroline, Black Dog, Eugene

Adele (30)

Adele released her first album in six years in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Adele's post-divorce album was arguably the most anticipated release of 2021, and the superstar was tasked with carrying not only the weight of her own emotions but her fans' expectations.

30 is her most personal record yet, at least considering her love letter to her son which is My Little Love. She doesn't rely on past formulas, but instead takes risks with production in some moments.

Her fourth album demonstrates what Adele has been telling us for years: She makes music for herself as much as she does for her fans.

Best songs: Easy On Me, Love Is A Game, Hold On

MOST ANTICIPATED

Though some of these albums don't have confirmed release dates, several big artists have teased that they are coming out with new music in 2022.

Are we getting a new Beyonce album in 2022? Photo / Getty Images

The Beths

Fans of The Beths know they are the masters of hooks. And we can expect the third album from the group to live up to the hype from their loyal fan base.

The Beths have been sharing the recording process of their album over on Patreon, and if you want to be one of the first to hear their new music live, it will likely pay off to grab a ticket to their Whammy Bar residency in January.

Release date: TBC

Broods

Caleb and Georgia Knott are set to release their new album Space Island in February, and it could be the official soundtrack of New Zealand's summer.

Singles Piece of My Mind and Heartbreak pull from the duo's electro-pop strengths. A closer listen showcases a grittier sound than 2019's Don't Feed The Pop Monster.

Release date: February 18

Mitski

I vividly remember Mitski's performance at the Laneway Festival in 2019 (remember festivals? I miss them too). Her set was transfixing, and her album Be The Cowboy has been a staple in my playlists ever since.

I am counting down the days until her next album, Laurel Hell, is out. The lead single Working For the Knife was one of my favourite releases this year.

Release date: February 4, 2022

Beyonce? And Rihanna?!

That's right, two of the biggest forces in pop music have teased new music is imminent.

Beyonce let fans know in August she has been "in the studio for a year and a half" meaning we can almost certainly expect a follow-up to 2016's Lemonade.

Already kept busy with her successful makeup line, Rihanna looks poised to return to the music world. Her last album, and my personal favourite of her discography, Anti, was released in 2016.

We could be in for a new sound, new direction, and hopefully even a collaboration (one can dream) from the superstars.

Release date: TBC