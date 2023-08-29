Kaiora Tipene of The Casketeers holds her newborn daughter Ngawaiata Irirangi Taimania Tipene on the runway. Photo / Getty Images

Casketeers star Kaiora Tipene has made an appearance on the runway at NZ Fashion Week with her newborn daughter today.

The TV celebrity held her baby Ngawaiata Irirangi Taimania Tipene in a woven blanket by Māori wool company Noa Blanket Co. during the Campbell Luke show at the Viaduct Events Centre‎ in Auckland.

Kaiora Tipene of The Casketeers with her baby Ngawaiata Irirangi Taimania Tipene on the runway during the Campbell Luke show today. Photo / Getty Images

Last week, Francis and Kaiora Tipene celebrated the birth of their first girl into their tribe of five boys.

The pair took to social media to share the news of their latest arrival, calling her their “little princess”.

“Kua tae mai te pirinihi,” they wrote, which translates roughly to “the princess has arrived”.

Kaiora posted on Instagram saying her daughter arrived earlier than expected, and she is “in love again”.

The Tipene family announced in September of last year that they were taking a break from their career as funeral directors and looking forward to spending more time with their loved ones.

Francis offered his services to King Charles, the newly crowned monarch, after Queen Elizabeth passed away in early September of last year.