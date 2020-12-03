NZ Dental Association asks Taika Waititi to stop working with Coca-Cola

The NZ Dental Association did not like to see Taika Waititi involved in the Coca-Cola Christmas ad. Photo / YouTube

A top dentist feels sick to his stomach after seeing this year's Coca-Cola Christmas ad, directed by Oscar-winning New Zealander Taika Waititi.

The ad, released last month, tells the heartwarming tale of a father who goes to incredible lengths to personally deliver his daughter's letter to Santa.

The action-packed commercial was directed by Waititi - and has now been slammed by Rob Beaglehole, the spokesman for the NZ Dental Association, who criticised the director's involvement with Coca-Cola.

"I felt sick to my stomach," Beaglehole told Newshub about seeing the ad.

"It's a very powerful ad and very clever, and I felt like writing a letter to Taika saying how disappointed I was - particularly from the Māori health equity perspective," he added.

The NZ Dental Association is urging Waititi to cut his ties with the sugary drinks manufacturer.

"I'd like to say you're an awesome director; my kids love you and I really enjoy all your movies [but] please can you cease all relationship you have with a company that is directly harming New Zealanders - particularly youth," Dr Beaglehole, a vocal activist for a sugar tax, added.

"When I saw it I felt so outraged - I feel really proud of him so I felt really conflicted."

Beaglehole says it is important to highlight the fact that "sugary drink companies, including Coca-Cola, are selling products that are harmful to New Zealanders and they need to be pulled up on that".

"What the Dental Association and many other organisations are calling on the Government to do is to show leadership, and implement evidence-based regulations that will reduce sugary-drink consumption," he added.