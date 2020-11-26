Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins reveals he lost 10kg on SAS Australia

Nick Cummins has revealed he lost 10kg in two weeks while filming SAS Australia. Photo / Instagram

A normally jacked Nick Cummins has showed off his staggering weight loss.

The former Rugby player, who was one of three celebrities to pass the gruelling SAS Australia course on the Channel 7 series finale Tuesday night, told fans he lost 10kg in two weeks.

Sharing side-by-side photos of himself before and after the show, the Honey Badger wrote: "Went into SAS ready for battle, left SAS looking like a lollipop. Food deprivation made the experience multiple times harder, especially when enduring the cold."

The 33-year-old, along with radio personality Merrick Watts and AFLW player Sabrina Frederick made it to the final episode of the breakout show and managed to complete the challenge.

Swimmer James Magnussen also completed the course but in a brutal twist he didn't officially pass.

It comes as Channel 7 is reportedly being inundated with requests from celebrities to feature on the show next year.

The second season is set to start filming in late autumn/early winter and will air in the second half of 2021.

SAS Australia producers are already deep into the casting process for next year, the spokesperson said.

"Names will be locked off sooner than later as people need to train hard to be ready for this course," they told news.com.au.

"Once cast they are given a training program. Ideally they need at least three months to get SAS 'fit' in a physical sense, but getting into the right mindset is up to the individual."

The show is incredibly physically and mentally draining with a number of celebs getting injured in season one.

The most serious injury was sustained by Cummins who suffered a nasty cut to his leg.

"The gash to Nick's leg was pretty damn impressive," chief medical adviser Dr Sam Hay told New Idea. "It was down to the bone, and he was millimetres away from a catastrophic injury. But a dozen stitches and daily dressings ensured he kept soldiering on."

Watts cracked two ribs and former Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton got hypothermia twice.