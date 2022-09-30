Nick Cannon's latest baby name has drawn scorn online. Photo / Supplied

Nick Cannon has raised some eyebrows with the name of his 10th child, a baby boy he shares with model Brittany Bell.

"WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon wrote in a post on Instagram today, revealing the baby was born a week ago.

"Probably the most difficult labour and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of love and joy," he added.

Cannon and Bell already have 5-year-old son, Golden, and 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen.

Page Six reports the couple's latest baby name has drawn some scorn online.

"I didn't think they could top Powerful Queen but Rise Messiah takes the cake," one person wrote.

"Why Nick Cannon keep naming these kids these bizarre names?" said another.

One person joked that Cannon was "gonna run out of names".

Rise Messiah is Cannon's third baby this year. He and Bre Tiesi welcomed their son, Legendary, in June, while Lanisha Cole gave birth to his daughter, Onyx, earlier this month.

The actor and TV presenter also has 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa is reportedly pregnant with another baby.

Cannon also welcomed a baby boy named Zen with Alyssa Scott in 2021, but he died of brain cancer at just 5 months old.