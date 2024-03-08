TVNZ staff are in tears as they hear plans to axe Sunday, Fair Go and two of the state broadcaster’s daily news bulletins. Video / NZ Herald

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes has taken to social media this morning to express her sadness for the state of the New Zealand media industry.

“Feeling so sad for our industry colleagues at TVNZ facing the loss of their jobs and much-loved shows,” she said on Instagram.

“Having gone through this just last week, we know exactly how horrible it feels and we’re sending lots of aroha.”

Only a week after Warner Bros. Discovery announced the proposed closure of the Newshub newsroom, TVNZ revealed up to 68 roles would be cut to save costs.

“Some exceptional journalists are facing the chop, and we will all be worse off for it,” Hayes said.

“Television journalism does so many things. It allows us to tell Kiwis’ stories in a powerful way. To show the viewer the depth of feeling in an interviewee’s eyes, the scale of a cyclone’s destruction or a politician’s reaction when they’ve been caught short.”

Hayes said television journalism brought people together and gave people a voice when they needed it.

“Journalism is the first draft of history and with the proposed loss of nearly 400 jobs in the industry there is so much of that history, so many of New Zealand’s stories, that I fear will now never be told.”

Hayes tagged the newsrooms and programmes facing cuts or closure all together in her post, including Sunday, Re:News, Fair Go, TVNZ, Newshub, and Three New Zealand.

Hayes first began work at TV3 aged 17.

She was initially a journalist and later became a newsreader, replacing Hilary Barry on Newshub Live at 6pm in 2016.

Her concerns follow those of her former colleague Oriini Kaipara, who has paid tribute to her ex-colleagues at TVNZ after it was confirmed nearly 70 staff face the axe.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Kaipara paid particular tribute to Sunday host Miriama Kamo, calling her a mentor, idol, friend and advocate for te ao Māori.

Kaipara said Kamo asked if she’d ever consider presenting 1News, which Kaipara thought was impossible at the time because of her moko kauae.