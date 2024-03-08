Jodi O'Donnell joins Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan live in studio to discuss the proposed restructure at the state broadcaster including why they're proposing to cut Sunday, Fair Go, Tonight and Midday.

Former Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara has paid tribute to her ex-colleagues at TVNZ after it was confirmed nearly 70 staff face the axe.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Kaipara paid particular tribute to Sunday host Miriama Kamo, calling her a mentor, idol, friend and advocate for te ao Māori.

Kaipara said Kamo asked if she’d ever consider presenting 1News, which Kaipara thought was impossible at the time because of her moko kauae.

“She remained a pillar of support for me, checking in and cheering me on in every presenting role I took on at 1News and then Newshub.”

“Today’s announcement that after 22 years of powerful storytelling and leading current affairs, Sunday, which Miriama hosts, is to be axed along with long-standing investigative show Fair Go, Tonight and Midday. It’s absolutely awful.”

Midday was where Kaipara made her debut as a mainstream news presenter and Tonight was where she ended her time at TVNZ.

“All these shows have contributed towards a better Aotearoa. They have created real and meaningful impact saving lives, changing laws, and effecting positive outcomes for communities across the motu.

“They have also been pivotal spaces for Māori journos like me to grow and develop our ability to tell our people’s stories without prejudice and/or criticism,” she wrote.

Kaipara added the worst of the news was “more of our industry peers are losing their jobs, incomes, and ‘TV’ whānau” just a week after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced they were shutting down the entire Newshub operation, where she previously worked as a presenter.

Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara garnered global attention for making history with her moko kauae. Photo / Discovery

“With such huge losses comes great uncertainty and inevitable change, and I don’t believe it’s going to do any good for any of us.

“Democracy in New Zealand is now under serious threat. Sending my thoughts and aroha to all my former colleagues and current staff at TVNZ and Newshub affected by these s*** decisions.”

Kaipara left Newshub last year to take up a role as Pouwhiringa Māori culture lead for the NZ Olympic Committee.

Her comments came after anxious staff were called into meetings throughout this morning to learn their fate before being summoned to an all-staff meeting at 1pm.

Kim Baker Wilson enters the TVNZ building via the staff car park on Nelson Street. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“It’s been a difficult day for TVNZers with some incredibly tough conversations for many around the business, including the newsroom,” chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said.

In a statement, O’Donnell said TVNZ had taken employees through proposed structural changes today which could result in a net reduction of up to 68 roles across all business areas (9 per cent of full time employee positions).

Carol Hirschfeld speaks to media as she leaves the TVNZ building today. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She confirmed four of the state broadcaster’s flagship shows were likely to be cut.

“Midday, Tonight, Fair Go and Sunday are programmes with a long and celebrated legacy at Te Reo Tātaki. The proposals we have presented in no way relate to the immense contribution of the teams that work on these shows and the significant journalistic value they’ve provided over many years.

“Unfortunately, we need to reduce our costs to ensure the business remains sustainable. These aren’t decisions we make lightly, and significant analysis has gone into the proposals,” said O’Donnell.

TVNZ CEO Jodie O’Donnell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.