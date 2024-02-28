Up to 300 jobs are expected to be lost as one of our biggest commercial media company’s newsrooms - Newshub - is set to close at the end of June. Video / Chereè Kinnear | Ben Dickens

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes has broken her silence over the announcement that the newsroom is set to close at the end of June, saying she will keep presenting the news “until the lights go out”.

Warner Bros. Discovery laid out the plans to close Newshub at an all-staff meeting at 11am today.

In a post to social media this afternoon, Hayes said today’s announcement was “heartbreaking”.

“It’s a newsroom brimming with talent & enthusiasm, & I just feel so incredibly sad for everyone today.”

Hayes said she first walked through the doors of the Auckland office 22 years ago as a 17-year-old on work experience.

“I’ve been here for the past 18 years, many of my colleagues a lot longer than that - a handful since day one 35 years ago.”

Hayes added she loved making live television and “doing the news” and would keep doing so “until the lights go out”.

“For now though, see you at 6pm,” Hayes wrote.

Patrick Gower (from left), Samantha Hayes and Ryan Bridge are just three of the well-respected journalists who could lose their jobs following the closure of Newshub. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Dozens of high-profile presenters and journalists such as hosts Mike McRoberts and Hayes and new 7pm show frontman Ryan Bridge are among the hundreds about to lose their jobs.

A steady flow of Newshub staff left a meeting this morning in tears and with stunned looks on their faces.

Former AM host Bridge told journalists they were “going to go and have a drink”.

Mike McRoberts and Ryan Bridge leave this morning's meeting. Photo / Dean Purcell

News anchor McRoberts also described the announcement as “heartbreaking”.

“We are a pretty good newsroom, if we can’t make it work, who can?”

Presenter and journalist Paddy Gower was said to have delivered a morale-boosting speech at the end of the meeting.

Speaking to media, Gower said he was not allowed to say anything, but added that everyone impacted was working at a place that began in 1989.

“Amazing people started it here. And I said to everyone in the meeting they are amazing as well, and they’ve continued that legacy and that they should be proud of everything that they’ve done. That’s what I’ve told the team and that’s what I’ve told everyone else.”