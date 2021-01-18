Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes announces engagement to Jay Blaauw

The presenter shared her engagement news on Instagram this afternoon. Photo / Instagram

Newshub presenter Sam Hayes has just announced her engagement to her partner of over two years Jeroen Blaauw - and has shared the sweet story of how they met.

In a sweet Instagram post shared this afternoon, Hayes shared the news that Blaauw, known as Jay, had proposed late last year.

"Jay proposed on Dec 22nd (while I was wearing gumboots) and now we're getting married!" Hayes, 36, wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

"Jay and I met by chance in Brazil six years ago. Life would have been very different if the 6'6" Dutchman hadn't walked into my house and made me a cup of tea in a hostel kitchen in Sao Paulo."

The former Dancing With The Stars champion continued, "I love him so much, and more each day as I see what an amazing dad he is to Marlow."

Dutchman Blaauw, originally from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Hayes are parents to son Marlow, who turned 1 in September 2020.

In October, Hayes told Woman's Day her baby son was "pretty laidback".

"When we take him to the playground, he's quite reserved and observes what all the other kids are doing. Potentially that's a product of lockdown.

"Half his life he's only been with me, Jay and our nanny. But he's coming more and more out of his shell."