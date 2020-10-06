Eddie Van Halen, the co-founder of rock group Van Halen, has died after a long battle with cancer.

The Dutch-American artist was 65. He had been battling throat cancer for a decade.

His family said Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica with his wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and his brother Alex.

Eddie started Van Halen with his brother Alex in the 1970s.

The band's debut album in 1978 launched the group into rock superstardom in the 80s, culminating with the 1984 hit "Jump".

From 1979 to 1982, the band released four albums and all of them were certified multi-platinum.

By the early 1980s, Van Halen was one of the most successful rock acts of the time.

Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, joined the band in 2006.

Tributes immediately flowed from some of rock's biggets names in cluding KISS' Gene Simmons and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea.

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020