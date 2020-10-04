Amanda Bynes has made a rare appearance on Instagram to show off her latest look.

The 34-year-old former child star returned to the social media platform after deleting all of her old photos months ago and changing her name on the app to "Matte Black Online Store."

Earlier this year Amanda Bynes shared a snap apparently announcing her pregnancy, until her lawyer stepped in to set the record straight.

Bynes, 33, shared a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram, captioned "Baby on board!" according to Fox News. The post has since been deleted.

Bynes' lawyer David Esquibias told Fox News that "Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility."

He also told Entertainment Tonight "She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."

Last month he spoke to Fox News and said reports Bynes was suffering from alcohol or drug addiction were "completely false".

"She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues.

"We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

On Valentine's Day Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Instagram, but later deleted the photo. Michael told In Touch they had broken up, but a day later Bynes shared another photo of herself and Michael captioned "My love".

The star opened up about her drug spiral in an interview with Paper Magazine in 2018.

"I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the 'good girl,' I did smoke marijuana from that point on," she said.

Bynes started taking amphetamine drug Adderall after reading about women taking it to stay thin, and faked ADD symptoms to get a prescription for the drug.

"I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines, or memorise them for that matter," she said.

Bynes said "the mixture of being so high that I couldn't remember my lines and not liking my appearance" eventually led to her dropping out of 2010s film Hall Pass.

She announced that she was retiring from acting in June 2010 via Twitter.