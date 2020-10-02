Harvey Weinstein has been hit with six new charges relating to sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The disgraced movie producer is already spending 23 years behind bars after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in the state of New York in March, but is facing further charges in California for different allegations of rape and sexual assault.

And on Friday (US time), Weinstein had another six criminal charges placed against him, stemming from three alleged rapes that took place in Beverly Hills in the early 2000s.

According to Variety, the 68-year-old movie mogul allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005, and is also accused of forcing himself on a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.

In the first allegation, Weinstein is facing charges of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

The second victim involves four charges - two each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

In addition to the six new charges, Weinstein is already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges related to three other victims.

In total, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has filed 11 counts against Weinstein.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement: "I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward.

The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case."

The former head of The Weinstein Company and Miramax will be subjected to an extradition hearing on December 11, which comes after the hearing was moved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

If convicted on all charges, Weinstein could face up to 140 years to life in prison.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.